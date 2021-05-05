iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 135.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

