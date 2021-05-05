iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,983. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

