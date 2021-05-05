iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.26. 40,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,713. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

