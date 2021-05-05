iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9,775.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $47.12.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

