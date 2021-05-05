iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,752,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,427,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $93,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 1,252,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,305,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

