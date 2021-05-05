iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,993 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $108.69. 11,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

