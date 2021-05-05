iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 158.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,072,000 after acquiring an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. 10,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.