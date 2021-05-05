Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000.

Shares of BATS IEME traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

