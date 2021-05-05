Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.28 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

