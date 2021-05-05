iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,410. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. iRobot has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

