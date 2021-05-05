IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

Shares of IQV opened at $232.69 on Monday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

