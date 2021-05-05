Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

IONS stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

