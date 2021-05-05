Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 8.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.82. 147,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,327,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after buying an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

