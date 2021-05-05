Investors Research Corp Sells 431 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 209,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 82,468 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 505.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 558,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.95. 11,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

