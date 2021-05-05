Investors Research Corp Sells 25,025 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAC. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE EPAC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,516. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

