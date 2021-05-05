Investors Research Corp Sells 1,550 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,377. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.