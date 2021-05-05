Investors Research Corp Has $341,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. 47,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,290. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

