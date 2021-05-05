Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGFV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,895 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 47,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

