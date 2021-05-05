Investors Purchase High Volume of WisdomTree Investments Call Options (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,244 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $6,936,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at $7,824,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

