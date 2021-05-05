Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,118 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $16,136,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 827,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 767,084 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $648.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

