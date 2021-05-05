Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,095 call options.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

