Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 call options.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of CHMA stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 1,745,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.