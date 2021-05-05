Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,271% compared to the average daily volume of 2,073 call options.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.