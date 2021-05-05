Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 45,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,725. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,888,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,789,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,078,749 shares of company stock worth $80,783,937. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

