Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $9,649,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 6,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

