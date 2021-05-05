Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,254,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Ziegler increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kent Ziegler now owns 253,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.