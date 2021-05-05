Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.82. 66,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

