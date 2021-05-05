Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE GE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 1,067,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

