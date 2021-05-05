Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Black Knight (BKI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) recently:

4/28/2021 – Black Knight was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

4/26/2021 – Black Knight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Black Knight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Black Knight is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Black Knight was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 17,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,080. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Black Knight Inc alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.