Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Barloworld (BRRAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS: BRRAY) recently:

4/30/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world's greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers' needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world's leading automotive brands. "

BRRAY stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Barloworld Limited has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

