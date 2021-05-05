Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American River Bankshares (AMRB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) recently:

4/27/2021 – American River Bankshares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

4/21/2021 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/20/2021 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

4/19/2021 – American River Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

4/13/2021 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

4/12/2021 – American River Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

4/6/2021 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

NASDAQ AMRB traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 3,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,481. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.