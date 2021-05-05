Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 11.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $75,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,308,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.45. 1,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,108. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

