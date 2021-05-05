Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
VLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 13,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $14.18.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
