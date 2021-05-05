Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE IHIT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

