Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
NYSE IHIT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.60.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
