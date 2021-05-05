Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BSMT stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

