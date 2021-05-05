Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BSMT stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.