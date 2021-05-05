Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lifted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $398.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,685. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $269.54 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

