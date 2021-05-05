Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $397.62 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $269.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day moving average of $377.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

