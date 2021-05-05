International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:INIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 188,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,339. International Isotopes has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. International Isotopes had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 186.95%.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

