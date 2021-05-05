International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,941. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.