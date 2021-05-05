International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 81.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 112,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,583. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

