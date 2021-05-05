Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 557.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 163,235 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. 408,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.