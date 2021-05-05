Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells $164,352.86 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

