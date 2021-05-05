Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.630-0.670 EPS.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,011. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

