Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2021

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

