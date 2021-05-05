Insight 2811 Inc. Has $644,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 651,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

