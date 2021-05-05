Insight 2811 Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

