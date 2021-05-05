Insight 2811 Inc. Buys New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

ALL traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. 62,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,685. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.