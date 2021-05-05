Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Sells 1,120 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,415. The company has a market capitalization of $897.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.