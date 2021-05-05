Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Sells 6,283 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. 467,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,216. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

