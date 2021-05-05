Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells 4,645 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of THG traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,277. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

